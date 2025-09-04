14,632 Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. $ADX Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 149,453 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,292 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,748 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

ADX opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $22.63.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

