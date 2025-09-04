1,641 Shares in M-tron Industries, Inc. $MPTI Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. AlphaQuest LLC owned about 0.06% of M-tron Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illumine Investment Management LLC increased its position in M-tron Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in M-tron Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in M-tron Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of M-tron Industries by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

In other M-tron Industries news, President William Arnold Drafts acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,824. The trade was a 9.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M-tron Industries stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.69.

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

