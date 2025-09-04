31,612 Shares in Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,318,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120,615 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 752.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 561,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu purchased 254,600 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,854,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,527,308. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 2.3%

PRM opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $22.74.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $162.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

