34,145 Shares in The Lovesac Company $LOVE Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1,165.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 304,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 280,522 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Lovesac by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 681,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after buying an additional 170,045 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 88,753 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 55,881 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lovesac news, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,200. The trade was a 5.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of LOVE opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $270.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.35.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $138.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 1.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Lovesac has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.830–0.580 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

