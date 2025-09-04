3,601 Shares in Timken Company (The) $TKR Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Timken by 400.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 282.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Timken by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $84.00 target price on shares of Timken and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.80.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of Timken stock opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.81. Timken Company has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.