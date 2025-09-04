4,953 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 7.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 29.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 38.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $95,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 225,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,634.94. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $146,625.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 71,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,557.62. This trade represents a 15.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,873 shares of company stock worth $605,095. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

VIAV stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 3.21%.The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.