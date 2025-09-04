6,004 Shares in Potbelly Corporation $PBPB Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Potbelly by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Potbelly by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PBPB. Wall Street Zen cut Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Potbelly from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Potbelly presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Potbelly Price Performance

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.32 million, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.50. Potbelly Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.65 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Potbelly Corporation will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Potbelly

(Free Report)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.