9,773 Shares in Appian Corporation $APPN Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Appian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Appian

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $328,652.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,736,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,312,641.95. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 342,670 shares of company stock valued at $10,989,419. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Appian to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of Appian stock opened at $30.77 on Thursday. Appian Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Appian has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

