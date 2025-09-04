AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and traded as high as $5.43. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 1,865 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

