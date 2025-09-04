AECOM $ACM Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in AECOM by 37.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 7.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 120.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $124.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AECOM has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $126.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.50.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

