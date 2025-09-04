Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $0.63. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 140,540 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akari Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4%

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

