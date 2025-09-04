Akash Palkhiwala Sells 3,333 Shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CFO Akash Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $157.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

