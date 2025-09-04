Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $142.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Arete lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

NYSE:BABA opened at $136.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.01. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $148.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,558,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,243,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 85.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

