Alight, Inc. $ALIT Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALIT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 5,505.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ALIT opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Alight Announces Dividend

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 50.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is -7.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Alight from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

