Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.11.

Alphabet stock opened at $230.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.80. The company has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $231.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,704. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $6,497,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,462,392 shares in the company, valued at $492,281,408.64. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,210 shares of company stock valued at $41,742,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

