AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 1,482 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. $METC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on METC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:METC opened at $24.17 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $152.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,502,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,929,937.50. This represents a 39.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

