AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 8,339 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. $JELD

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 294.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2,140.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $3.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $518.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

