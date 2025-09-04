AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 948 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1,170.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Airlines news, Director Barney Harford sold 9,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $879,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,820,800. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 6,343 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $620,408.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,759,257.86. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines stock opened at $106.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

