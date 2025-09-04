AlphaQuest LLC Acquires New Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $2,497,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 265,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,937,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,053,000 after purchasing an additional 228,591 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $353,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,665.96. The trade was a 38.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John T. Kim acquired 441,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,648,719.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,789,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,800,116.15. This trade represents a 13.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $32.47.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.480 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Stories

