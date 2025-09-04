AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. $KOP

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 97,600.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 34.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 312,556 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 19.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 758,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 125,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,152 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,425 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Koppers from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Koppers Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:KOP opened at $28.08 on Thursday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $553.72 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). Koppers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 0.76%.The business had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

