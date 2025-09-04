AlphaQuest LLC Buys 182 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

STRL opened at $273.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.34 and a 1 year high of $321.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,379.05. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. The trade was a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

