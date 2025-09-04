AlphaQuest LLC Buys 2,736 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. $BRDG

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 107.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Bridge Investment Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Bridge Investment Group Announces Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Bridge Investment Group had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Insider Transactions at Bridge Investment Group

In other news, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 27,749 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $295,526.85. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,077,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,780,295.30. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Dean Allara sold 6,743 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $71,812.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 643,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,080. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,376. Company insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

