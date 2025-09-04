AlphaQuest LLC Buys 392 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 261.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Hawkins by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hawkins by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 109,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $166.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.30 and a 52-week high of $185.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.86.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 8.37%.The company had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWKN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Hawkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawkins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

