AlphaQuest LLC Buys New Stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. $KRUS

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,063,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1,334.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 101,739 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 367,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,245,000 after acquiring an additional 51,599 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,493 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRUS. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $84.62 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average is $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. Kura Sushi USA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

