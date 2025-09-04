AlphaQuest LLC Buys Shares of 10,832 Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. $STOK

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 273,890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of STOK stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.14. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $20.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 18.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $300,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $366,064.64. This represents a 45.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $109,304.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,979.03. This represents a 22.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,719 shares of company stock worth $2,063,359. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BTIG Research set a $28.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.