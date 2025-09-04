AlphaQuest LLC Buys Shares of 4,118 Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ETON

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 232,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $468.01 million, a PE ratio of -109.06 and a beta of 1.10. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47.

Insider Activity at Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 7.10%.The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, insider David Krempa sold 10,223 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $150,584.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 612,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,275.58. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Gruber sold 2,631 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $42,148.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 204,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,143.06. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,031. Company insiders own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETON. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

