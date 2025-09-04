AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. $HCAT

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,117 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $54,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $228.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.53. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $9.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

