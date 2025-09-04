AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Stake in Encore Capital Group Inc $ECPG

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 147.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 244.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 790,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after acquiring an additional 91,019 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.52. Encore Capital Group Inc has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $51.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.42 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

