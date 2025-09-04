AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Stock Position in Grindr Inc. $GRND

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Grindr were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emmett Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Grindr by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Emmett Investment Management LP now owns 182,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grindr in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Grindr by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Grindr by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 206,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 91,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Grindr by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,049,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 74,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Grindr

In other Grindr news, insider Zachary Katz sold 14,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $282,840.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 595,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,455,906. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vandana Mehta-Krantz sold 56,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,328,660.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 752,594 shares in the company, valued at $17,663,381.18. The trade was a 7.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,235 shares of company stock worth $3,570,031 in the last ninety days. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grindr Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of GRND stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 0.24. Grindr Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Grindr had a negative net margin of 14.41% and a positive return on equity of 84.93%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Grindr from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Grindr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

