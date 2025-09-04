AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Position in Polaris Inc. $PII

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Polaris by 114.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Polaris by 46.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Polaris by 191.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Polaris by 7,462.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Polaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Polaris from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Polaris Stock Performance

Polaris stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $86.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.55%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.