AlphaQuest LLC Grows Position in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. $SYRE

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Spyre Therapeutics were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spyre Therapeutics news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 18,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $299,639.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,382.44. This trade represents a 15.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYRE opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.87.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

