AlphaQuest LLC Has $51,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 961.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,182,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,494 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 344.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,331,000 after purchasing an additional 620,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its holdings in NIKE by 24.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 10,286,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $652,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

