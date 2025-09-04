AlphaQuest LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in Symbotic Inc. $SYM

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 318.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 980,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 105,616 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000.

Symbotic Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -649.34 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $592.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $4,641,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,125.99. This trade represents a 86.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria G. Freve sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $103,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,132.16. This represents a 60.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 484,632 shares of company stock worth $23,837,791. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Arete lowered Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, July 14th. Arete Research lowered Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

