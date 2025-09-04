AlphaQuest LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. $AGX

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 2,987.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Argan by 419.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Argan by 16,640.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Argan by 12.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Argan during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Price Performance

NYSE AGX opened at $227.23 on Thursday. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $253.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Argan Announces Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. Argan had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 11.00%.The company had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 21.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGX. Kepler Capital Markets cut Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Argan in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 13,728 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $3,041,850.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 196,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,589,882.34. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.47, for a total value of $3,307,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,871.16. The trade was a 30.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,564 shares of company stock valued at $21,046,366 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

