AlphaQuest LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. $SBSI

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 223,400.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 24,934 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 229,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 107,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

SBSI stock opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $929.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.70. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBSI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

