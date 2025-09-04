AlphaQuest LLC Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in N-able, Inc. $NABL

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,878 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in N-able were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.95 and a beta of 0.62. N-able, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 0.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.75 price target (up previously from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, N-able has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

In other N-able news, Director Ann Johnson sold 34,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $266,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,164.80. The trade was a 48.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael I. Adler sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $244,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 468,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,244.60. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

