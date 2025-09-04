AlphaQuest LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Fluor Corporation $FLR

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 763.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 16.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 172.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 202,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 128,602 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 515.7% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 132,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 110,844 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. KeyCorp lowered Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $52.00 price objective on Fluor in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Insider Activity at Fluor

In other news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $2,011,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 792,027 shares in the company, valued at $41,272,526.97. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $859,535.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,919.69. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,182. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Price Performance

FLR stock opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Fluor Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%.Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

