AlphaQuest LLC Has $76,000 Position in Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $38.19 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $362.24 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

