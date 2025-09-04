AlphaQuest LLC Has $76,000 Stock Position in IDT Corporation $IDT

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 700.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,819 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in IDT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 514,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,376,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in IDT by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 351,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,707,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in IDT by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,711,000 after buying an additional 80,817 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in IDT during the 1st quarter worth $10,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

IDT Trading Up 1.1%

IDT stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.79. IDT Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 7.85%.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

