AlphaQuest LLC Increases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2,573.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Fox Advisors lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of DELL opened at $123.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.65. The stock has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $76,536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 980,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,046,430.20. This represents a 37.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $751,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 986,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,803,233.50. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,918,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,038,056. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.