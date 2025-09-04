AlphaQuest LLC Increases Position in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 644.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 94.4% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 29.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,420,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,163,000 after buying an additional 788,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 25.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Melius Research raised shares of Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $31,460,817.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $81,486,678.07. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,161,101 shares of company stock worth $207,633,882. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

