AlphaQuest LLC Invests $53,000 in Limbach Holdings, Inc. $LMB

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Limbach by 727.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Limbach in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Limbach in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.
Limbach Stock Performance
Shares of LMB opened at $108.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.55. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.59 and a 52-week high of $154.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $146.00 price target on Limbach in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Limbach from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jay Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 69,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,388.73. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.
