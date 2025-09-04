AlphaQuest LLC Invests $56,000 in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. $BKKT

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bakkt by 2,231.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bakkt by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bakkt by 46.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bakkt Stock Performance

Shares of Bakkt stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 5.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($1.47). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 99.39%. The firm had revenue of $577.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million.

In other news, CEO Akshay Sudhir Naheta acquired 30,000 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 191,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,692.30. The trade was a 18.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew A. Main sold 14,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $262,952.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 431,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,046.23. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,669 shares of company stock valued at $558,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bakkt

Bakkt Profile

(Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

Featured Articles

