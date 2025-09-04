AlphaQuest LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. $FL

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,213 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,940,528 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 281,322 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,906,406 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 770,932 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,430 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $17,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,082,713 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 226,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,740 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 81,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 22,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $557,336.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 93,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,985.50. This represents a 19.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Franklin Bracken sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $365,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 213,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,652. This represents a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Zacks Research raised Foot Locker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays downgraded Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Foot Locker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Foot Locker

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.