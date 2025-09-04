AlphaQuest LLC Makes New Investment in Goosehead Insurance $GSHD

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 192.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,251.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $88,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $52,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,515,686.49. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $258,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,770 shares of company stock valued at $21,568,721. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 0.0%

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $82.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $79.69 and a one year high of $130.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average of $103.82.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 59.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GSHD. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Goosehead Insurance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

