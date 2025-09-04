AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 354 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 472.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 342.4% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 154,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 119,289 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,405,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 168.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $1,426,476.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 147,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,050,019.05. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Birchall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $780,090.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,201. This trade represents a 30.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,845. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Powell Industries Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $257.15 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $364.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.55 and its 200-day moving average is $198.69.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.23. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $286.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Powell Industries’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 7.43%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

