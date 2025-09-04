AlphaQuest LLC Purchases New Holdings in FMC Corporation $FMC

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 66.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FMC from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.58.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,510 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $56,609.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 36,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,906.66. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. FMC Corporation has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.15 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. FMC has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.980 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.00%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

