AlphaQuest LLC Purchases Shares of 1,033 KB Home $KBH

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,033 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KB Home by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 4,408.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 523,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after purchasing an additional 511,400 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 490,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1,136.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 423,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 389,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $19,526,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other KB Home news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,024.40. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on shares of KB Home and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. KB Home has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

