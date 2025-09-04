AlphaQuest LLC Purchases Shares of 10,918 The RealReal, Inc. $REAL

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in RealReal by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 119,700 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 529,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 342,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In related news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 260,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $2,065,757.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,803,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,316,169.36. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

RealReal Stock Up 8.2%

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $954.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.50. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. RealReal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

