AlphaQuest LLC Raises Holdings in Groupon, Inc. $GRPN

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 383.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Groupon by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,519 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Groupon by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,652 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Groupon by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,897 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Groupon from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, August 7th. They issued a “mixed” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Groupon from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Groupon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Groupon Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $989.73 million, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The coupon company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

